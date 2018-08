Dan Bilzerian receives Armenian citizenship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian received an Armenian citizenship, Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan – head of the passport and visa department of Armenia Police, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Dan and Adam Bilzerian brothers are participating in the oath ceremony on the occasion of receiving an Armenian citizenship”, Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan said, posting the respective photo.

Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia on August 27.

Earlier he informed about his visit to Armenia on Twitter: “Flying to Armenia, then Thailand”.

He will stay in Armenia for several days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan