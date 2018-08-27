Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Russian border guards apprehend citizens of Pakistan on Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia apprehended 2 trespassers on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard department told Armenpress.

The trespassers were citizens of Pakistan who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border.

The trespassers have been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies aimed at clarifying the details of the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




