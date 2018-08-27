Lebanese business delegation’s business agenda launched in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. In collaboration with Business Armenia and Lebanese Gardenia Grain D’or, a delegation of Lebanese businessmen and government officials visited Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Following the cultural-cognitive agenda of the previous two days, the delegation today started a business discussion with Artsvik Minasyan, minister of Economic Development and Investments.

Armen Avak Avakian, CEO of the Business Armenia, also took part in the meeting and discussed issues related to new investments.

Earlier, in December 2017 and March 2018 (headed by the prime minister) Armenian business missions to Lebanon took place.

Lebanese investors are mainly interested in agriculture, energy, construction and other spheres of Armenia. The last day of the visit is scheduled a meeting for a “business talks”.

The Lebanese delegation will also meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, heads of Agriculture, Vine and Wine, Tourism, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency foundations. During the five-day business mission, Lebanese entrepreneurs will also visit Shirak province.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan