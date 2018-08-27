Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Iran, Syria sign defense cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministries of Iran and Syria have signed a defense cooperation document, IRNA reported.

The document has been signed by Iranian defense minister General Amir Hatami and his Syrian counterpart General Ali Ayoub.

“The agreement creates broad opportunities for the development of bilateral mutual cooperation”, the Iranian defense minister said, summing up the results of talks.

Iran’s defense minister arrived on Syria on a tow-day visit on August 26. He held talks with Syria’s ministers, as well as President Bashar al-Assad.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




