Dan Bilzerian arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia on August 27, reports Armenpress.
Earlier he informed about his visit to Armenia on Twitter: “Flying to Armenia, then Thailand”.
He will stay in Armenia for several days.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
