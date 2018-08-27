Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Dan Bilzerian arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian professional poker player, “King of Instagram” Dan Bilzerian arrived in Armenia on August 27, reports Armenpress.

Earlier he informed about his visit to Armenia on Twitter: “Flying to Armenia, then Thailand”.

He will stay in Armenia for several days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




