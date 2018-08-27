Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

President Bako Sahakyan meets with participants of Artsakh Youth Forum

President Bako Sahakyan meets with participants of Artsakh Youth Forum

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 26 met with the participants of the Artsakh Youth Forum in the vicinities of the Togh village in Hadrut region, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues related to the state-building process of Artsakh, its domestic and foreign policy were discussed in a warm and immediate atmosphere.

The President highlighted such events noting with satisfaction that they had become traditional.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration