Rohingya refugees hold protest on 1st anniversary of Myanmar crackdown

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees held protests on the first anniversary of Myanmar’s crackdown on the predominantly Muslim minority, BBC reported.

The protesters in the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh demanded justice and brandished a banner proclaiming: “Never Again”.

At least 6700 Rohingya refugees have been killed in the first month after the violence broke out.

More than 700.000 have now fled.

