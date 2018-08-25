Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II receives German MP Albert Weiler who was banned to enter into Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on August 25 received Bundestag MP, chairman of the Armenian-German forum Albert Weiler, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II welcomed the lawmaker’s visit to Armenia and thanked him for the courageous and fair stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as for humanism.

Garegin II stated that the denialism of the Azerbaijani leadership can never be a way of solving the problems, establishing solidarity between the peoples and countries.

In his turn the German MP touched upon the efforts aimed at settling the conflict. He attached importance to the establishment of peace in the line of contact, the withdrawal of snipers from borders in order to avoid losses.

His Holiness Garegin II also thanked the German authorities for the support provided to those affected by the consequences of wars.

Azerbaijan banned Albert Weiler to enter into the country for visiting the Republic of Artsakh. He was expected to visit Azerbaijan together with the delegation of Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Azerbaijani side told the lawmaker to apologize in order not to be included in the “black list”, but the lawmaker refused to do that, stating that he still believes that it is his duty to completely get acquainted with the situation in the region as vice-chair of the Germany-South Caucasus parliamentary friendship group, therefore, he must personally visit Nagorno Karabakh and meet with locals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan