Belgian Royal Family leaves Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Belgian Royal Family members, who spent their holidays in Armenia, departed from the Zvartnots International Airport on August 25, the Airport said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

As reported earlier, King Philippe of Belgium and his family paid private visit to Armenia on August 21.

