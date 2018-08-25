Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, Chancellor Merkel discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during their meeting in Baku, DPA news agency reported.

Angela Merkel said Germany will continue making efforts to reach the political settlement of the conflict.

Chancellor Merkel arrived in Azerbaijan on August 25 following her visit to Armenia.

During the talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on August 24, Chancellor Merkel said Germany is a member of the Minsk Group, and it’s important to settle the Karabakh conflict in peaceful atmosphere, Germany will support Armenia on this matter.

