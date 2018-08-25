Armenia shows interest in Indian Pinaka rocket system – The Times of India

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has expressed interest towards the Indian Pinaka rocket launcher system, Armenpress reports citing The Times of India.

The system has been developed by the city-based Armament Research and Development and Establishment (ARDE), which is a laboratory under the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Director of the laboratory KM Rajan said Armenia has shown an interest in the Pinaka rocket system.

“So we carried out extensive firing trials for the Armenian delegation last month at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The results were excellent. Since it is a government-to-government decision, we are yet to receive word about an official agreement of the procurement. Armenia is interested in both the versions of the rocket”, Rajan said.

Several foreign delegations, including Armenia, visited the defense expo at Chennai this year.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



