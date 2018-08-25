Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on two-day visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis has arrived at Dublin Airport for the Republic of Ireland's first papal visit for almost 40 years, BBC reported.

Pope Francis is expected to meet with the victims of clerical sex abuse.

The visit coincides with the World Meeting of Families - a global Catholic gathering held every three years.

It will end with a Mass for 500,000 people at Phoenix Park on August 26.

