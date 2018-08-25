Monument dedicated to victims of Great Patriotic, Artsakh and April wars re-opened in Armenia’s Hrazdan town

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The monument dedicated to the victims of Great Patriotic, Artsakh and April wars has been re-opened in Hrazdan town on August 25, reports Armenpress.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the re-opening ceremony of the monument.

“The willingness to die for the homeland is the highest point of human consciousness. These guys have died for the sake of life, and the responsibility of each living person with each dying one is becoming even worse. We erect such high monuments for us in order to feel every day the responsibility put on us with every victim, to regain our shame and conscience, if we lost it a moment, by looking at these monuments every time. These people have died not only for the sake of death, but for life”, the PM said.

MP Sasun Mikayelyan, initiator of the renovation works, commander of Sasun volunteer squad, said this day is symbolic: from now on the last Saturday of August will be declared as a pilgrimage day of Hrazdan residents.

“The area of the memorial complex will expand and will become a city pantheon. The statues of commanders Andranik and Vazgen Sargsyan will be erected as well”, the MP said.

The reconstruction works of the memorial complex have launched two years ago.

