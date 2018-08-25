All key decisions of Police to be adopted based on public discussions: Public Council adjacent to Police Chief established

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia have adopted more open, public and transparent working style, Police Chief Valeri Osipyan said during the first session of the Public Council adjacent to the Police Chief, reports Armenpress.

“From now on we will adopt all important decisions relating to the main and conceptual directions of the Police activity jointly based on the public discussions, analysis and our discussions”, Osipyan said.

He stated that under the circumstances of new political situation citizens no longer avoid to apply to the Police.

“In the third quarter of 2018, the number of reports received by the Police subdivisions has increased by 12.578 compared to the first quarter. 33.743 reports were received in the first quarter. This increase is not linked with the increase of the number of crimes, but this is the figure of applying for our support”, he said.

The Police Chief assured that the Public Council is demanded and has been created on time.

At the end he released the list of the Public Council members and handed over membership certificates to them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan