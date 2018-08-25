Clear weather forecast in Armenia in coming days
YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 25 and on August 26-30, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 25-26.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
