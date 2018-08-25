Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 August

Clear weather forecast in Armenia in coming days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 25 and on August 26-30, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 25-26.

