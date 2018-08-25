LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.94% to $2044.00, copper price down by 1.44% to $5940.00, lead price up by 0.25% to $2025.00, nickel price down by 3.04% to $13235.00, tin price down by 0.57% to $19040.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $2438.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.