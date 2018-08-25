Instagram eyes college students with new feature just for them

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Instagraam hopes to attract more college students to the platform with a feature that makes it easy to connect with classmates, CNN reported.

The company, owned by Facebook, announced that it is testing a tool which allows students to join a virtual community of peers and exchange direct messages with them.

The users are free to accept or ignore messages from anyone they don't follow, or even block them entirely.

Instagram's announcement comes four days after dating app Tinder rolled out Tinder U, an iOS-only feature that allows users to limit their search to classmates or nearby campuses.