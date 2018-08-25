Azerbaijani forces made nearly 200 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. During the period from August 19 to 25, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 2500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army units mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan