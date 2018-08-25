Speaker of Parliament of Armenia meets Prime Minister of Czech Republic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan met on August 24 Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš on the sidelines of the official visit in Prague, the Parliament told Armenpres.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated the Czech PM on the approval of the cabinet led by him by the Chamber of Deputies of the parliament.

During the meeting Ara Babloyan attached importance to the expansion of multi-sector cooperation with the Czech Republic, reaffirming Armenia’s interest to ensure the continuation of political dialogue, expand the commercial cooperation and boost human contacts.

The Speaker said the Armenia-EU mutual partnership plays an important role in the Armenian-Czech cooperation agenda. According to him, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement opened a new page in the relations of Armenia and the EU.

Ara Babloyan expressed hope that in the context of the implementation of the Armenia-EU Agreement, Czech Republic will include Armenia in the list of targeted countries.

Talking about the Armenian-Czech economic ties, the Speaker of the Parliament expressed satisfaction over the strengthening of these relations in the recent years, at the same time stating that the potential is not consumed yet. He said Armenia expects direct investments from Czech businessmen in its economy.

Welcoming the Armenian delegation, the Czech PM attached importance to the bilateral relations. He presented the domestic political situation in the Czech Republic and stated that the country is recording a stable economic growth.

The Czech PM informed that dynamic changes are taking place in the EU, some issues exist which require solutions, for instance, the refugee issue.

