Official dinner given in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on behalf of Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Official dinner on behalf of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, was given at the PM’s residence on August 24, the government told Armenpress.

The heads of the government of the two countries delivered toasts touching upon the Armenian-German relations and their development prospects.

Armenian PM’s toast during the official dinner:

“Dear Mrs. Chancellor,

Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear members of the German delegation,

State officials of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear guests,

Today it’s truly a memorable day for the history of the relations between Armenia and Germany since the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany is visiting the Republic of Armenia for the first time in history. The Armenian media already managed to call this visit historical and I agree with this. I agree with this as a presumption, but now, after the talks, I agree with this as a result since we held very important and productive talks with Mrs. Chancellor. And I am convinced that we will implement all our agreements consistently which will mean a new page for the relations of our countries. Nevertheless, I think based on the results of this visit the inter-state relations have an opportunity to strengthen with human relations since Mrs. Chancellor with her human characteristics and experience was creating a positive atmosphere and contributed to an open and sincere talk. This style is more effective and pleasant. The relations of Armenia and Germany have great potential. This potential comes from the whole process of history of our third Republic, as well as the process of more long-term history, and I am confident that our government will do everything to multiply the existing potential, so that we will have greater, more tangible results and our relations will develop in political, economic and humanitarian sectors. I want to specifically state that a unique, emotional and political attitude has been formed in Armenia towards Germany especially after the adoption of the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Bundestag in June 2016. Passing through tragic shocks, our people are more than optimistic towards their future, and I am happy that Mrs. Chancellor and our partners of the German delegation immediately noticed that optimism in Armenia and are ready to support that optimism which already means that the friendship of our countries will continue deepening at political, economic and humanitarian levels. I want to deliver a toast for the new page of the Armenian-German relations, the growing volume of optimism in these relations and the determination we have in terms of opening a new page in our relations. Welcome to Armenia! The Republic of Armenia was waiting for you with pleasure, and I hope that atmosphere of love and optimism will accompany us not only during your visit here, but also after your departure, for quite a long time, and will create a new base for our mutual visits, mutual relations and mutual optimism. Thank you. Long live the Armenian-German friendship!

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s toast at the official dinner:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Members of Parliament,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me thank you on behalf of me and my delegation for today’s high reception and warm attitude. We are happy to be hosted in a city with 2800-year-old history which is rich in great cultural and historical resources. Today I and my delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial where our thoughts were directed towards the great pain of the Armenian people who faced it in 1915. I had a chance to plant a fir tree in the park, and we are impressed with our visit to Tsitsernakaberd. I hope Armenia looks to the future, one of the vivid evidences of which was my visit to the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies where I talked to the kids. During spring months we were carefully following the events in Armenia, how the citizens of Armenia, especially the youth were decisively implementing and expressing their political will through peaceful protests. We, the representatives of the German Federal government, the MPs, the delegation’s representatives of the economic sector and the German side in general would like to accompany you on this path of courageous changes and be a supporting partner in the further Armenian developments. We know how much people like to talk, but we both attached importance to the work and today during our private meeting we managed to outline and determine all sectors, points where we can conduct a deeper cooperation with each other. We can successfully continue to deepening the cooperation in educational, scientific-research, economic and numerous other fields. Germany can provide assistance to Armenia on the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union. And in order not to forget about our agreements, I invited you, Mr. Prime Minister, to be hosted in Germany so that we can record the progress and continue working for further development. Therefore, by expressing my satisfaction, let me deliver a toast for the further development of the Armenian-German friendship, the Armenian-German cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan