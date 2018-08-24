PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian, Chancellor Merkel walk in Yerevan streets
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his Facebook page. PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan and President Armen Sarkissian are also on the photo.
“We are in Northern Avenue”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
