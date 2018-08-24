Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian, Chancellor Merkel walk in Yerevan streets  

PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian, Chancellor Merkel walk in Yerevan streets  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on his Facebook page. PM’s wife Anna Hakobyan and President Armen Sarkissian are also on the photo.

“We are in Northern Avenue”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19912 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6801 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2366 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2107 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2097 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration