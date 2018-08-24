High Level Pashinyan-Merkel talks take place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on August 24 the Chancellor of the German Federal Republic Angela Merkel, who is on an official visit to Armenia, and her delegation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The PM welcomed the visit of the German Chancellor to Armenia, underlining that in Armenia she enjoys quite high reputation, while Armenian-German relations are highly valued in Armenia. “I welcome you in the capital city of Armenia, Yerevan. This is the first visit of the German Chancellor to Armenia and this can be assessed as a historical event. Its importance is further emphasized given the fact that your visit takes place after great political changes and in a new reality and we expect effective talks with you under the conditions of new political realities. We hope that this visit will mark the opening of a new page of relations between our countries. I am confident you have already felt the attitude that Germany and personally you enjoy in Armenia. Germany is Armenia’s second major trade partner in the world and the first in Europe. I hope that as a result of your visit new impetus will be given to trade and economic relations. Let me welcome you once again. Welcome to Armenia”, the PM noted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked for the warm reception and noted, “This visit takes place after great changes in Armenia. It was unexpected for us and positive for you. We would like to hear your assessments over what happened. And it was obvious that the breath of the changes was present in the street. We are interested in future development of relations with Armenia. Today we are in a city that is 2800 years old and in a country the nation of which has left historical traces in the global civilization. Today I visited Tumo center and saw there young girls and boys who design and develop innovations, preserving the roots of Armenian culture. I understood what kind of knowledge-based society exists in Armenia. We know that this is a complicated region and we are ready to be helpful to you, being your partner in the process of solving problems. We are ready to foster and develop bilateral economic relations. We hope that we will manage to record new results in that direction”.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of Armenian-German relations. The sides particularly referred to ongoing economic projects, as well as to the prospects of new joint projects.

Referring to Armenia-EU cooperation, PM Pashinyan highlighted the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of widespread reforms. According to the PM, Armenia highlights the expansion of EU’s targeted assistance, based on the principle “more for more”. The German Chancellor added that her country is ready to assist Armenia in the implementation of reforms in various directions, as well as in the expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation.

The sides also discussed the dialogue over visa liberalization, deepening of inter-personal interaction, and issues over partnership in healthcare, nature protection, road building, and information technologies. The PM underlined that Armenia is ready to be a platform for the German companies that want to enter the EAEU and Iranian markets.

Nikol Pashinyan and Angela Merkel expressed satisfaction over the cooperation in education, science and culture.

The Armenian PM and the German Chancellor referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and highlighted the settlement of the conflict through peaceful negotiations in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia highlights the balanced position of Germany on NK issue and its support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

Referring to the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, PM Pashinyan highlighted the adoption of the resolution by the Bundestag in 2016 recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

