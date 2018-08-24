Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-18

YEREVAN, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 482.91 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.33 drams to 558.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 7.12 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.74 drams to 619.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 65.22 drams to 18512.33 drams. Silver price is down by 2.85 drams to 227.07 drams. Platinum price is down by 239.62 drams to 12149.03 drams.