Asian Stocks - 24-08-18

TOKYO, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.85% to 22601.77 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.65% to 1709.20 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.18% to 2729.43 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.43% to 27671.87 points.