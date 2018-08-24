For Angela Merkel Armenia is a good example of effective cooperation with both EAEU and EU

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can be an example of how it’s possible to cooperate with Russia and at the same time have good cooperation with the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan answering the question if it’s possible that in the future more practical steps are taken for establishing cooperation between the two unions and what role can Armenia have there.

“Armenia can be an example of how it’s possible to cooperate with Russia and at the same time have good cooperation with the European Union. Of course, the chances are not so much. The Eurasian Economic Union is in fact a free trade zone. Of course, there are very good economic opportunities that could be used. It’s hardly possible that in the nearest future there will be formal talks between the EU and the EAEU, but I think Armenia’s positive example can show that it’s really possible to do like that”, ARMENPRESS reports she underlined.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that the EAEU area is of exception economic importance for Armenia. “But during the discussion we recorded that Armenia has also special trade regime with the EU, the GSP+ regime that allows expanding trade turnover volumes with the Union”, Pashinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan