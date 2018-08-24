Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

For Angela Merkel Armenia is a good example of effective cooperation with both EAEU and EU

For Angela Merkel Armenia is a good example of effective cooperation with both EAEU and EU

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can be an example of how it’s possible to cooperate with Russia and at the same time have good cooperation with the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan answering the question if it’s possible that in the future more practical steps are taken for establishing cooperation between the two unions and what role can Armenia have there.

“Armenia can be an example of how it’s possible to cooperate with Russia and at the same time have good cooperation with the European Union. Of course, the chances are not so much. The Eurasian Economic Union is in fact a free trade zone. Of course, there are very good economic opportunities that could be used. It’s hardly possible that in the nearest future there will be formal talks between the EU and the EAEU, but I think Armenia’s positive example can show that it’s really possible to do like that”, ARMENPRESS reports she underlined.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that the EAEU area is of exception economic importance for Armenia. “But during the discussion we recorded that Armenia has also special trade regime with the EU, the GSP+ regime that allows expanding trade turnover volumes with the Union”, Pashinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19819 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6788 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2357 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2096 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2084 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration