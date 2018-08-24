Pashinyan’s and Merkel’s positions on many aspects of Armenian-German bilateral relations and regional agenda coincide

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were very productive. They referred to the Armenian-German relations and regional issues. The positions of the sides on many of the issues coincided, which show that the Armenian-German relations have a great potential for development, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 24.

“This is the first ever visit of the Chancellor of the GFR to the Republic of Armenia and it can be assessed as a historical visit. This circumstance further emphasizes the recent changes in Armenia. I am glad for the very effective negotiations with the Chancellor that referred to the relations between Armenia and Germany and regional issues. Our positions on many issues of that agenda coincide which show that our relations have a great potential for development. We hope that the level of our cooperation will significantly change. We discussed and reached an agreement that after this visit we will develop a joint agenda for different spheres and will work for their implementation”, Pashinyan said.

Angela Merkel noted that Germany is ready to deepen relations with Armenia. “During the last months we followed the process of the velvet revolution in your country. We talked not only about the development of bilateral relations, but also in the sidelines of the EU. We would like to cooperate in the field of digitalization. Cooperation in the sphere of education is also important. There are schools in Armenia where German language is taught”, the German Chancellor said.

Merkel expressed satisfaction over the signing of the Compressive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU. “Germany will make its contribution to helping Armenia in the implementation of the agreement. We discussed domestic issues referring to anti-corruption struggle. I wish Armenia success in this issue”, Merkel said.

The German Chancellor paid an official visit to Armenia on August 24, following her visit to Georgia.

Merkel paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial. She has already met with Armenian President Arme Sarkissian, visited “Tumo” center and PicsArt Company.

