Press conference of Armenian PM and German Chancellor kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The press conference of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel kicked off in Yerevan on August 24, reports Armenpress.

Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on an official visit on August 24. She already visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, as well as the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




