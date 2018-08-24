Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

ARF to participate in Yerevan City Council elections with “Together for the sake of Yerevan” slogan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The ARF will participate in the Yerevan City Council elections with “Together for the sake of Yerevan” slogan, the ARF Supreme Council said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

The Yerevan City Council elections will be held on September 23.

The election campaign will launch on September 10 and will be completed on September 21.

