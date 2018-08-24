Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Angela Merkel visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

She was accompanied by Armenia’s minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan.

Chancellor Merkel talked to the TUMO students, got acquainted with the Center’s programs and conditions.

Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on an official visit on August 24.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




