Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador

Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Ambassador of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation in the field of human rights were discussed, taking into account the Ambassador’s long-term work experience in the human rights international organizations. The Ombudsman told the Ambassador that he is engaged in the reform programs of different countries.

The Lebanese Ambassador attached importance to the Ombudsman’s activities, and an agreement was reached to implement exchange programs with Lebanon’s National Commission for Human Rights.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19479 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6708 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2322 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2055 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2040 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration