Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Ambassador of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation in the field of human rights were discussed, taking into account the Ambassador’s long-term work experience in the human rights international organizations. The Ombudsman told the Ambassador that he is engaged in the reform programs of different countries.

The Lebanese Ambassador attached importance to the Ombudsman’s activities, and an agreement was reached to implement exchange programs with Lebanon’s National Commission for Human Rights.

