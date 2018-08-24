Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Yelk faction MPs put into circulation bill on providing compensation to relatives of 2008 March 1 victims

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Yelk faction MPs of the Armenian Parliament Lena Nazaryan and Alen Simonyan put into circulation a bill according to which it is expected to provide compensation to the relatives of the 2008 March 1 victims, reports Armenpress.

“During the public hearings on the 2008 March 1-2 events in the Parliament this year in February then MP [currently Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan was obliged to develop a legislative package by which compensation will be provided to the relatives of the March 1 victims. Nikol Pashinyan didn’t manage to do that.

Today MP Alen Simonyan and I put into circulation the bill on Compensating the damages caused to the persons’ life or health during the events in March 1,2 2008. The amount, timeframe, payment procedures and conditions of the compensation funds will be determined by the government. The bill aims at restoring justice, trust towards the state institutions and establishing public solidarity”, Lena Nazaryan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




