50.000 AMD fine to be set for smoking in public places: Anti-tobacco bill still at development stage

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 50.000 AMD fine may be set for smoking in public places, and 800.000 AMD fine – for advertising tobacco production, deputy healthcare minister Lena Nanushyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

She said an official may be fined with 200.000 AMD if the law on tobacco is violated at his territory, but he hasn’t taken necessary actions for preventing that violation.

The anti-tobacco bill is still at the development stage.

“According to the current law, the fine for a secret advertisement of a tobacco comprises 500.000 AMD, but in case of repeating the same action within a year, the fine is set 1 million AMD. But according to the bill which is at the development stage it is defined that the 800.000 AMD fine will be doubled in case of violation of the second time”, she said.

She informed that the new bill will ban smoking in all public places.

