Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

50.000 AMD fine to be set for smoking in public places: Anti-tobacco bill still at development stage

50.000 AMD fine to be set for smoking in public places: Anti-tobacco bill still at development stage

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. 50.000 AMD fine may be set for smoking in public places, and 800.000 AMD fine – for advertising tobacco production, deputy healthcare minister Lena Nanushyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

She said an official may be fined with 200.000 AMD if the law on tobacco is violated at his territory, but he hasn’t taken necessary actions for preventing that violation.

The anti-tobacco bill is still at the development stage.

“According to the current law, the fine for a secret advertisement of a tobacco comprises 500.000 AMD, but in case of repeating the same action within a year, the fine is set 1 million AMD. But according to the bill which is at the development stage it is defined that the 800.000 AMD fine will be doubled in case of violation of the second time”, she said.

She informed that the new bill will ban smoking in all public places.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19421 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6687 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2317 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2050 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2035 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration