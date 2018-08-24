Chancellor Merkel pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on August 24, reports Armenpress.

She was accompanied by acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan and foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The German Chancellor laid flowers at the Eternal Flame. She also planted a fir tree in the Memorial Park.

Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on an official visit on August 24.

On June 15, 2005 the German Parliament adopted a decision on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. On April 23, 2015 German President Joachim Gauck issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide, and on June 2, 2016 the Bundestag adopted a resolution on the Genocide.

