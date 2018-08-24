Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenian President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the country’s Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the development of the Armenian-Ukrainian relations derives from the fundamental interests of the two peoples. He addressed his wishes to his Ukrainian counterpart, as well as wished peace and welfare to the good people of Ukraine.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




