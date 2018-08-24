President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s healthcare minister
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 24 received Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting a number of issues relating to the cooperation of the healthcare ministries of the two Armenian states were discussed.
The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:52 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Armenia
- 13:45 Armenian President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on Independence Day
- 13:23 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s healthcare minister
- 12:27 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia on August 25-26
- 12:22 1.5 billion AMD investments expected in Gyumri’s Shirak airport
- 11:51 Georgia’s integration process to EU will not be completed in five years – Chancellor Merkel
- 11:44 Artsakh’s President receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan and Bureau member Hakob Khacheryan
- 11:40 President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Haterk village
- 11:28 Rule of Law party to participate in Yerevan City Council elections
- 11:08 Armenian PM congratulates President of Ukraine on country’s Independence Day
- 10:57 ‘I don’t know why people are criticizing so much’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 10:32 European Stocks - 23-08-18
- 10:31 US stocks down - 23-08-18
- 10:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-18
- 10:31 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-08-18
- 10:30 Oil Prices Down - 23-08-18
- 10:23 Armenia’s culture ministry plans to replenish UNESCO list with new monuments
- 10:07 Chancellor Merkel’s visit unprecedented in 26-year-old diplomatic relations between Germany and Armenia
- 09:38 PM Nikol Pashinyan attends closing ceremony of Step Towards Home program
- 08.23-21:20 Pashinyan calls on Diaspora Armenian youth to return to Armenia
- 08.23-20:35 PM Pashinyan attends solemn closing ceremony of “Step to Home” program
- 08.23-19:34 Maria Zakharova speaks about possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs
- 08.23-18:36 We are on the way to implementation of dreams we had at the moment of adopting the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 08.23-18:31 Misuse of public resources were massive by nature, absorbing various spheres of public administration – Chairman of Investigative Committee
- 08.23-18:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-18
- 08.23-18:09 Asian Stocks - 23-08-18
- 08.23-17:36 UN Armenia Country Office joined mourning period to honor memory of former UN Secretary- General Kofi Annan
- 08.23-17:27 Artsakh FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation
- 08.23-16:59 Russian, Turkish FMs to hold talks in Moscow on August 24
- 08.23-16:54 Artsakh foreign ministry condemns Azerbaijan’s step to ban Bundestag MP to enter into the country
- 08.23-16:52 We should provide assistance to farmers – Armenian PM
- 08.23-16:34 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Georgia
- 08.23-16:28 PM says expects public’s support in fight against shadow agriculture
- 08.23-16:13 Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit appeal to Court of Cassation in coming days
- 08.23-15:40 Representatives of US and UK Armed Forces visit Armenia
19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19250 times Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia
14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6641 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2294 times “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2033 times Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2018 times Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter