President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s healthcare minister

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 24 received Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the cooperation of the healthcare ministries of the two Armenian states were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan