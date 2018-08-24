Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia on August 25-26

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 24 and on August 25-29, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 25-26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




