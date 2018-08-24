Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia on August 25-26
YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of August 24 and on August 25-29, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Air temperature will increase by 2-3 degrees on August 25-26.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:52 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Armenia
- 13:45 Armenian President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on Independence Day
- 13:23 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s healthcare minister
- 12:27 Air temperature to increase by 2-3 degrees in Armenia on August 25-26
- 12:22 1.5 billion AMD investments expected in Gyumri’s Shirak airport
- 11:51 Georgia’s integration process to EU will not be completed in five years – Chancellor Merkel
- 11:44 Artsakh’s President receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan and Bureau member Hakob Khacheryan
- 11:40 President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Haterk village
- 11:28 Rule of Law party to participate in Yerevan City Council elections
- 11:08 Armenian PM congratulates President of Ukraine on country’s Independence Day
- 10:57 ‘I don’t know why people are criticizing so much’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
- 10:32 European Stocks - 23-08-18
- 10:31 US stocks down - 23-08-18
- 10:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-08-18
- 10:31 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-08-18
- 10:30 Oil Prices Down - 23-08-18
- 10:23 Armenia’s culture ministry plans to replenish UNESCO list with new monuments
- 10:07 Chancellor Merkel’s visit unprecedented in 26-year-old diplomatic relations between Germany and Armenia
- 09:38 PM Nikol Pashinyan attends closing ceremony of Step Towards Home program
- 08.23-21:20 Pashinyan calls on Diaspora Armenian youth to return to Armenia
- 08.23-20:35 PM Pashinyan attends solemn closing ceremony of “Step to Home” program
- 08.23-19:34 Maria Zakharova speaks about possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs
- 08.23-18:36 We are on the way to implementation of dreams we had at the moment of adopting the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia – PM Pashinyan
- 08.23-18:31 Misuse of public resources were massive by nature, absorbing various spheres of public administration – Chairman of Investigative Committee
- 08.23-18:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-08-18
- 08.23-18:09 Asian Stocks - 23-08-18
- 08.23-17:36 UN Armenia Country Office joined mourning period to honor memory of former UN Secretary- General Kofi Annan
- 08.23-17:27 Artsakh FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation
- 08.23-16:59 Russian, Turkish FMs to hold talks in Moscow on August 24
- 08.23-16:54 Artsakh foreign ministry condemns Azerbaijan’s step to ban Bundestag MP to enter into the country
- 08.23-16:52 We should provide assistance to farmers – Armenian PM
- 08.23-16:34 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Georgia
- 08.23-16:28 PM says expects public’s support in fight against shadow agriculture
- 08.23-16:13 Kocharyan’s attorneys to submit appeal to Court of Cassation in coming days
- 08.23-15:40 Representatives of US and UK Armed Forces visit Armenia
19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19250 times Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia
14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6641 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2294 times “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2033 times Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2018 times Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter