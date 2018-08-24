Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

1.5 billion AMD investments expected in Gyumri’s Shirak airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia International Airports CJSC will completely rebuild the platform of Gyumri’s Shirak airport, the Armenian International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

The airport’s platform is 22.000 square meters and has not been renovated since 1986.

The platform will be in line with all international standards and will serve an additional impetus for attracting new airlines.

The company is planning to invest nearly 1.5 billion drams for the renovation, through which 17.000 square meters space will be completed renovated before 2020.

