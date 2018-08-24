Georgia’s integration process to EU will not be completed in five years – Chancellor Merkel

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Germany actively supports Georgia’s integration process to the European Union, but this process will not be completed in five years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the meeting with the students of the Tbilisi state university on August 24, TASS reported.

“Germany will continue supporting Georgia’s integration process to the EU, it’s a dynamic process, but I don’t want to give quick promises that the country’s integration to the EU will be completed soon. This process will not be completed in five years”, the Chancellor said.

