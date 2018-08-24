Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Georgia’s integration process to EU will not be completed in five years – Chancellor Merkel

Georgia’s integration process to EU will not be completed in five years – Chancellor Merkel

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Germany actively supports Georgia’s integration process to the European Union, but this process will not be completed in five years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the meeting with the students of the Tbilisi state university on August 24, TASS reported.

“Germany will continue supporting Georgia’s integration process to the EU, it’s a dynamic process, but I don’t want to give quick promises that the country’s integration to the EU will be completed soon. This process will not be completed in five years”, the Chancellor said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia 19:47, 08.21.2018
Viewed 19065 times
Belgian Royal Family pays private visit to Armenia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia 14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 6619 times
German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia

“Armenian velvet revolution” book released 10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2284 times
“Armenian velvet revolution” book released

Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia 17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2024 times
Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter 18:15, 08.17.2018
Viewed 2010 times
Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration