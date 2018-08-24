Artsakh’s President receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan and Bureau member Hakob Khacheryan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on August 24 representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARD) Party Bureau Hrant Margaryan

and Bureau member Hakob Khacheryan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of the republic, Artsakh's social and economic development and regional processes were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by representative of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee David Ishkhanyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan