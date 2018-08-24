Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Haterk village

STEPANAKER, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited on August 23 Haterk village in the Martakert region where he held a working consultation on issues related to the problems the community is facing and programs to be implemented, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President underlined that Haterk has a great development potential and its development is among the milestones of the Martakert region's socioeconomic progress, giving appropriate directions towards proper implementation of the issues under discussion. 

State minister Grigori Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




