Armenian PM congratulates President of Ukraine on country’s Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the national holiday of Ukraine – the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian PM said the centuries-old ties of the two peoples serve a firm base for the inter-state cooperation between Armenia and Ukraine. He attached importance to the further development of bilateral relations, the implementation of prospective programs in the economic and humanitarian sectors. PM Pashinyan expressed confidence that the joint efforts will contribute to revealing the whole potential of the bilateral mutual partnership for the benefit of the welfare of the citizens of the two countries and the development of the two states.

