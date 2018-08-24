Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 23-08-18

NEW YORK, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 23 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is down by 1.04% to $1183.13, silver futures is down by 2.04% to $14.44, while platinum futures is down by 2.20% to $777.50.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.






