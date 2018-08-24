PM Nikol Pashinyan attends closing ceremony of Step Towards Home program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the closing ceremony of Step Towards Home program in Tsaghkadzor, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The program, which launched on August 25, was attended by nearly 400 young Diaspora-Armenians from 25 countries of the world.

“The phrase “native land of my dreams” has been sounded in many songs, but the most interesting thing is that we have dreamed of a homeland both within and outside Armenia. I want to state the following: this dream is already a reality for Armenians living in Armenia, and an era has come that this dream should start to be a reality also for those Armenians living abroad, as they are called our compatriots of the Diaspora. I want that you take with you from here the seed of the return of your environment, parents and children to Armenia, the necessity to return to Armenia, the consciousness to return to Armenia, the love of returning to Armenia, the citizenship of returning to Armenia since I consider every Armenian a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, and I have an honor to apply to you as proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia. It’s time to make our precious country a reality and it’s very important that each of your families talk every day about the idea and necessity to return to Armenia. I once again want to repeat that if not your parents, at least you, if not you, at least your kids should definitely return to the homeland. The Diaspora minister said Armenia is a country to love, but I also want to add that Armenia is a country to live, it’s a country where one should live, develop, create, strengthen, enrich and to enrich with ideas, love, future and power. And I am convinced that today we further strengthen by looking at each other, seeing each other and loving each other. Therefore, long live the freedom, long live the Republic of Armenia, we and our kids who are going to live in free and happy Armenia”, the PM said in his remarks.

Thereafter, he answered to numerous questions of the youth which mainly related to the establishment of justice in Armenia, the rule of law, creation of jobs and etc. Nikol Pashinyan said the equality of everyone before the law is already established in Armenia. “Today there is no one who can put himself above the law, who can think that he can have more rights than someone else. The equality of all before the law is the cornerstone of justice. The key task for us is to create conditions for the people to develop with work, have progress and reach welfare. And Armenia becomes a fairer state every day, every hour”, he added.

The program participants thanked the PM for meeting with them and answering to their questions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan