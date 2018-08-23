PM Pashinyan attends solemn closing ceremony of “Step to Home” program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. At the guest house of the “Writers’ Union” in Tsakhadzor city the solemn closing ceremony of “Step to Home” has kicked off. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan has arrived in Tsakhadzor to greet the Diaspora Armenian youth. Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Kotayk Governor Romanos Petrosyan and Tsakhadzor Mayor Artur Harutyunyan also participated in the ceremony.

The Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia organized “Step to Home” program from August 10-24 that brings together 13-21 year-old Diaspora Armenian young people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan