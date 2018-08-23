Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

Maria Zakharova speaks about possible meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova talked about the possible meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers during a weekly briefing.

ARMENPRESS reports answering the question of a reporter of when the two FMs can meet in Moscow over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, Zakharova answered, “If there are meetings, we will inform about that. Our mediation efforts continue, we keep in touch with the sides at different formats. This is practically what we have for now”, she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




