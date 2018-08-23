Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 August

We are on the way to implementation of dreams we had at the moment of adopting the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that today Armenia is on the way to the implementation of the dreams Armenians had at the moment of adopting the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting.

He congratulated the citizens of Armenia on the occasion of the day of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia and noted, “Dear colleagues, dear compatriots, today is the day of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia. On August 23, 1990 the Supreme Council of Armenia adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia, which later became the fundament of Armenia’s independence and establishment of independent statehood. I congratulate all of us, the Armenian people on the occasion of the anniversary of this historical event and I am confident that we are on the way to the implementation of the all the dreams we had at the moment of the adoption of the declaration which we have them till now and there are no doubts that Armenia will be powerful, free and happy”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




