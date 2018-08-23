Misuse of public resources were massive by nature, absorbing various spheres of public administration – Chairman of Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. Numerous cases of misuse of public resources and embezzlement have been revealed in different spheres of public administration and the number of the criminal cases gives ground to say that the misuse of public resources were massive by nature, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.

Particularly, 59 criminal cases have been initiated for cases of misuse at schools, pre-school and higher education institutions, 29 criminal cases have been initiated for misuse at medical centers, 140 criminal cases for misuse of resources committed by heads or staff of local self-government bodies, and nearly 170 criminal cases for illegal logging.

Hayk Grigoryan noted that the consistent efforts are made to restore the damage caused to the state.

By now 417 million AMD have been transferred to the bank account of the Investigative Committee by the people charged for the misuse of the public property.

Hayk Grigoryan added that the legal entities are also in the focus of the Committee. The overall amount of money restored by legal and natural persons reaches to I billion AMD.

Soon the Investigative Committee will present summery data on the revealed cases of misuse and the restoration of the damage caused to the state.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan