Asian Stocks - 23-08-18

TOKYO, 23 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.22% to 22410.82 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.01% to 1698.22 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.37% to 2724.63 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.49% to 27790.46 points.




