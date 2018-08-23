UN Armenia Country Office joined mourning period to honor memory of former UN Secretary- General Kofi Annan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. To honor the memory of the former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan the UN Armenia Country Office joined the United Nation’s mourning period. The flag of the UN House in Armenia was lowered from Sunday, August 19, to Wednesday, August 22., the UN Armenia Office told Armenpress.

On August 22 for commemoration of the legacy of Kofi Annan - statesman, a guiding force for good, advocate for sustainable development, fairer, more peaceful world - the UN Armenia Country Team observed a minute of silence.

During the ceremony in the memory of Kofi Annan the UN Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp emphasized the tremendous role of Kofi Annan as a global champion for peace and for determination of the power of human rights for all humanity, meanwhile facing the turbulent challenges of his period (1997-2006) as a Secretary General.

The UN Resident Coordinator a. i., Tanja Radocaj, the Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the representatives from the Government, the President Office and international institutions, the ambassadors Greece, Poland, Italy, Islamic Republic of Iran, Belarus, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and other countries to Armenia, left a note in the book of condolences that was open from Monday, August 20 to Wednesday, August 22,

Kofi Annan (Ghana) is the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General from 1 January 1997 to December 31, 2006, Mr. Annan's appointment marks the first for a UN staffer to emerge from the ranks and for a Sub-Saharan African to serve.