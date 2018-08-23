Artsakh FM receives delegation of Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 23, ARMENPRESS. On August 23, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan received the delegation of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation comprising Executive Director Raffi Doudaklian, member of the Board of Trustees Andranik Gasparian, and head of the Foundation Office in Artsakh Edwin Grigorian, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of expanding the cooperation between the ministry and the Tufenkian Foundation, in particular, issues related to the Armenian Legal Project.

FM Mayilyan highly appreciated the 15-year activities of the Tufenkian Benevolent Foundation in Artsakh, stressing the significance of the programs on the settlement and proportional development of the Republic’s territories.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan